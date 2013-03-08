Lea Michele: Style File

We've been obsessed with Lea Michele ever since she appeared on our screens in Glee.



It's not just her down-to-earth character, amazing set of lungs and flawless acting abilities we love her for, we're also obsessed with Lea Michele's style!



Whether she's on or off the red carpet Lea always looks gorgeous. We've rounded up her style evolution, from Glee beginnings to style Queen...



All images WENN