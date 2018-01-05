>
>
Top 10 celebs with beige blonde hair: Believable blondes
  
Top 10 celebs with beige blonde hair: Taylor Swift
In this article

Top 10 celebs with beige blonde hair: Taylor Swift


Top 10 celebs with beige blonde hair: Taylor Swift

Not only has she bagged her very own 1D boy, but she is rocking this 2013 hair trend like there’s no tomorrow. Taylor has gone from a brassier blonde to a dark beige to suit her peachy complexion.

The result? Stunningly natural! She teams her laid back look with red lips for maximum impact, we love it!
Abby Driver
08/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornTen men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         