Top 10 celebs with beige blonde hair: Taylor Swift

Not only has she bagged her very own 1D boy, but she is rocking this 2013 hair trend like there’s no tomorrow. Taylor has gone from a brassier blonde to a dark beige to suit her peachy complexion.The result? Stunningly natural! She teams her laid back look with red lips for maximum impact, we love it!