|
Top 10 celebs with beige blonde hair: Believable blondes
|
|
In this article
Top 10 celebs with beige blonde hair: Blake Lively
Blake LivelyGossip Girl Blake knows the importance of staying ahead of the trends and she’s done it again with her gorgeous beige blonde hair.
She mixes things up with a few high and low lights, but overall the beige shade shines through and leaves her locks looking uber natural. Hair kudos aplenty for Blake!
|
|
Abby Driver
08/01/2013
|
Article Plan Top 10 celebs with beige blonde hair: Believable blondes ▼
|