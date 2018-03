In this article





















Top 10 celebs with beige blonde hair: Natalie Portman

Natalie went blonde for an up and coming movie role - and whilst we’ll always love her best with her natural brunette tresses - we think this beige blonde shade still looks gorge.In order to make sure the blonde looks as natural as possible, Natalie has gone for a deep beige colour and mixed in a few low lights to keep it looking believable. We like!