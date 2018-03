In this article





















Top 10 celebs with beige blonde hair: Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie



We love the way she carries off the believable blonde look! Side note: We are all kinds of obsessed with her cute

Nicole Richie makes the most of her warm skin tone with equally warm notes of beige.We love the way she carries off the believable blonde look! Side note: We are all kinds of obsessed with her cute fringe , tres chic!