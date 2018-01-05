|
Top 10 celebs with beige blonde hair: Believable blondes
Top 10 celebs with beige blonde hair: Claudia Schiffer
Claudia SchifferSuper model of the '90s Claudia Schiffer could wear a bin bag and still look divine, but we think she’s at her best with beige blonde locks, sans bin bag.
Claudia’s naturally pale European complexion looks best with a cooler shade of beige with a hint of champagne thrown in for good measure. This look suits her skin tone and makes her baby blue eyes pop. Lovely!
Abby Driver
08/01/2013
