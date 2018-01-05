Top 10 celebs with beige blonde hair: Jessica Stam

In this article





















Canadian model Jessica Stam has tried everything from jet black to platinum blonde hair , but we like her best with an au naturel shade of beige blonde.Her freckly skin has the potential to look a little ruddy with the wrong shade, so Jessica makes sure to add in a few cooler notes to make sure her beige locks have depth.