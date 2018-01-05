|
Top 10 celebs with beige blonde hair: Believable blondes
|
|
In this article
Top 10 celebs with beige blonde hair: Jessica Stam
Jessica StamCanadian model Jessica Stam has tried everything from jet black to platinum blonde hair, but we like her best with an au naturel shade of beige blonde.
Her freckly skin has the potential to look a little ruddy with the wrong shade, so Jessica makes sure to add in a few cooler notes to make sure her beige locks have depth.
|
|
Abby Driver
08/01/2013
|
Article Plan Top 10 celebs with beige blonde hair: Believable blondes ▼
|