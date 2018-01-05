>
Hair Trends

7 Hairstyles For Every Day Of The Week

 
The "7 hairstyles for everyday of the week" challenge
Creating great hairstyles for everyday of the week sounds pretty daunting but with a few tricks and some easy to follow tips there's no reason why you can't sport a fabulous updo or perfectly coiffed bonce seven days a week.

As SoFeminine's Grace Timothy found out, styling up an on-trend hairdo isn’t always as hard as it looks. We challenged Grace to a 7 day hairstyle challenge!

Her mission? Style a great hairstyle for everday of the week - all by herself.

To get some advice on everyday, easy-to-do hairstyles, Grace spoke to Zoe Irwin - celebrity and fashion hairstylist.

Zoe's easy to follow instructions gave Grace a whole week worth of fashion-fabulous looks.

Check out Grace's How To guides for each look and find out how she got on on the "7 hairstyles for everyday of the week challenge".

Fancy trying it yourself? Here's how...

What you'll need

First, equip yourself with the SoFeminine at-home hair essentials for super-styling:

Your essential kit for at-home hairstyling:
- 7 DAYS OF GORGEOUS HAIR
 Essentials Hair Grips £1.38
Essentials Hair Doughnut £4.60
Essentials Velcro Rollers £3.57 Boots.com
Trevor Sorbie Hair Elastics £3.06
Trevor Sorbie Large Radial Brush £8.16
BaByliss PRO Conical Wand from £47
PARLUX 3200 Compact Dryer CERAMIC IONIC £69.95
Mason Pearson Pure Bristle Handy Brush £68.75



Grace Timothy
17/05/2011
Reader ranking:4.8/5 
