7 Hairstyles For Every Day Of The Week

MONDAY: Hollywood Waves

Waves - glamorous, chic and SO easily achieved. And a serious bonus - you get a wonderful texture the next day too. Here's Zoe's fast-track to Hollywood Waves.

"Cleanse & condition your hair in the morning, but don't apply conditioner too near the roots. Blow dry the hair smooth using a bristle brush and your hairdryer nozzle, first applying Bumble & Bumble Styling Lotion £18.50 and a little Shu Uemura Art of Hair Essence Absolue £39.50 on the mid lengths & ends. The simplest way to wave? Use the Babyliss PRO Conical Wand. Divide into 2-inch sections, and for a modern wave, put the wand in a horizontal position and wrap hair under and over. You can clip each section as you slide it from the wand for a stronger wave. Brush through with a soft brush for an undone texture. A light mist of L'Oréal Professionnel tecni art Air Fix £9.10 at the end seals the look." Grace's Notes:

Aim for your own 'personalised' wave rather than lusting after Megan Fox 's (which is probably full of hair-pieces and extensions).My hair is fine, so the waves aren't as plentiful but it still gives great lift to otherwise flat hair.