Hair Trends
7 Hairstyles For Every Day Of The Week
  
TUESDAY: Beach Babe Kinks

Tuesday – Beach Babe Kinks
Work with yesterday’s waves for a beachy, scrunched hair look - think Kate Moss rock’n’roll set with the ocean’s spray. Here's Zoe's guide to beach babe kinks.

  1. "I use Bumble & Bumble Surf Spray £19 for a true beachy quality with hold. Spritz lightly through the roots and lengths, then blowdry, scrunching the hair in the palm of your hand.
  2. Rub the curls in between your finger and thumb. Then hold the end of the section in one hand and tease up with the other - like rubbing butter into flour for a cake.
  3. Beachy curls have to be slightly dishevelled, so spray hairspray into your palms and rub it in, for that Kate Moss signature look."
Grace's Notes:
I love this look - very easy to create and that volume lasted all day.

I don't think of it as a summer-only style either - bring the beachy look into the winter months, I say!



Grace Timothy
17/05/2011
