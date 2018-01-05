TUESDAY: Beach Babe Kinks
Work with yesterday’s waves for a beachy, scrunched hair look - think Kate Moss rock’n’roll set with the ocean’s spray. Here's Zoe's guide to beach babe kinks.
Grace's Notes:
- "I use Bumble & Bumble Surf Spray £19 for a true beachy quality with hold. Spritz lightly through the roots and lengths, then blowdry, scrunching the hair in the palm of your hand.
- Rub the curls in between your finger and thumb. Then hold the end of the section in one hand and tease up with the other - like rubbing butter into flour for a cake.
- Beachy curls have to be slightly dishevelled, so spray hairspray into your palms and rub it in, for that Kate Moss signature look."
I love this look - very easy to create and that volume lasted all day.
I don't think of it as a summer-only style either - bring the beachy look into the winter months, I say!