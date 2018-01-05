WEDNESDAY: Ballerina Bun

Wednesday – Ballerina Bun

Office-appropriate yet subtly sexy, this bun is a smart contrast to Tuesday’s undone look - perfect for that important presentation at work. Zoe makes it easier than it looks to achieve.



1. "First, cleanse and condition, then apply L’Oréal Professionnel tecni art Volume Riche Mousse £10.10.

1. If you want it smooth, brush through with a bristle brush, for texture wrap a few sections around the Babyliss Pro Curling wand.

2. Take hair into a ponytail, either low and to the side or high in the middle of the back if your hair is long enough. Backcomb the ponytail, teasing more at the root than the end.

3. Take your hair doughnut, pull hair through and by criss-crossing kirby grips at base, secure tightly.

4. Wrap the ponytail around the doughnut and pin underneath with kirby grips. Lightly pull out some fine strands for softness. Spray your fingertips with hairspray and stroke on in sections for further texture, rubbing around your hairline with fingertips to soften and modernise the look."



Grace's Notes:

This was a lot less fiddly than I thought it would be.



I did only just have enough hair to cover the doughnut, but those with really fine hair or shorter styles can just wrap the hair around itself and pin.





