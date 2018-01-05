>
>
>
Hair Trends
7 Hairstyles For Every Day Of The Week
  
WEDNESDAY: Ballerina Bun

WEDNESDAY: Ballerina Bun


Wednesday – Ballerina Bun
Office-appropriate yet subtly sexy, this bun is a smart contrast to Tuesday’s undone look - perfect for that important presentation at work. Zoe makes it easier than it looks to achieve.

1. "First, cleanse and condition, then apply L’Oréal Professionnel tecni art Volume Riche Mousse £10.10.
1. If you want it smooth, brush through with a bristle brush, for texture wrap a few sections around the Babyliss Pro Curling wand.
2. Take hair into a ponytail, either low and to the side or high in the middle of the back if your hair is long enough. Backcomb the ponytail, teasing more at the root than the end.
3. Take your hair doughnut, pull hair through and by criss-crossing kirby grips at base, secure tightly.
4. Wrap the ponytail around the doughnut and pin underneath with kirby grips. Lightly pull out some fine strands for softness. Spray your fingertips with hairspray and stroke on in sections for further texture, rubbing around your hairline with fingertips to soften and modernise the look."

Grace's Notes:
This was a lot less fiddly than I thought it would be.

I did only just have enough hair to cover the doughnut, but those with really fine hair or shorter styles can just wrap the hair around itself and pin.



Grace Timothy
17/05/2011
Tags Hair Trends
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornJennifer Aniston's dating history
Tricks and tips for an active new year44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         