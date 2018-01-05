>
Hair Trends
7 Hairstyles For Every Day Of The Week
  
Thursday – Casual Pin-Up Style
No need to wash out Wednesday’s up-do - simply relax the look into Zoe's half-up, half-down look.

  1. "Spritz roots with dry shampoo - I use Batiste Batiste Tones £3.05, 01695 651 091 begin_of_the_skype_highlighting 01695 651 091 end_of_the_skype_highlighting.
  2. Either wrap sections around your curling wand for texture, or go over with the hairdryer and brush to boost volume and re-smooth.
  3. Backcomb the crown lightly to give height and a slightly '60s feel.
  4. Put hair into a natural middle or side parting, and using your fingertips pull the front side section to the back behind your crown, twist it and secure with Kirby grips. Repeat on other side, pulling the second section over the first."
Grace's Notes:
I did have to brush out the kinks from yesterday's bun through the lengths, but the texture made creating a bouffant really easy.

You could introduce a hair-band or scarf to this look too - I love using the waistband of laddered tights to create a cheap alice-band.


Grace Timothy
17/05/2011
Hair Trends
