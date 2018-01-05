FRIDAY: Desk-To-Date Hair

Friday – Desk-To-Date Hair

If you’re going straight out after work, a full-bodied look is easier to keep looking fresh and sexy through the day, ready for your date. Ask your man - they usually prefer mussed up hair to poker straight anyway! Zoe shows you how.

"In the morning wash your hair, using the very light Kérastase Masquintense for fine hair £25.95 0800 316 4400 begin_of_the_skype_highlighting 0800 316 4400 end_of_the_skype_highlighting through the mid-lengths, so you get superior shine without the need for lots of smoothing products. Apply a mousse to your roots and Shu Uemura Art of Hair Tasai Cream £22, 0800 633 5021 begin_of_the_skype_highlighting 0800 633 5021 end_of_the_skype_highlighting to lengths, then rough dry to 80%. Then starting at the back with the rest clipped up, work through your hair in sections with a bristle brush, tucking hair under. Hold the curling wand vertically and after spraying with hairspray, wrap the hair around in sections. When cool, brush through with your head upside down. Then put into a low ponytail after spraying your dry shampoo at the nape and around the back of the ears to retain freshness. Later that evening, in your office's toilets...! Spray a little hairspray onto your brush, and with your head upside down brush through, gently teasing the roots. Pin into a loose bun." Grace's Notes:

I always have a mini-hairspray in my bag to boost looks like this at the end of the day, but hardly needed it with this style.



Pinning into a side bun holds the volume it there through the evening without the need for LOADS of hairspray.





