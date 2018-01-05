|
FRIDAY: Desk-To-Date Hair
If you’re going straight out after work, a full-bodied look is easier to keep looking fresh and sexy through the day, ready for your date. Ask your man - they usually prefer mussed up hair to poker straight anyway! Zoe shows you how.
Grace's Notes:
- "In the morning wash your hair, using the very light Kérastase Masquintense for fine hair £25.95 0800 316 4400 begin_of_the_skype_highlighting 0800 316 4400 end_of_the_skype_highlighting through the mid-lengths, so you get superior shine without the need for lots of smoothing products.
- Apply a mousse to your roots and Shu Uemura Art of Hair Tasai Cream £22, 0800 633 5021 begin_of_the_skype_highlighting 0800 633 5021 end_of_the_skype_highlighting to lengths, then rough dry to 80%. Then starting at the back with the rest clipped up, work through your hair in sections with a bristle brush, tucking hair under.
- Hold the curling wand vertically and after spraying with hairspray, wrap the hair around in sections.
- When cool, brush through with your head upside down. Then put into a low ponytail after spraying your dry shampoo at the nape and around the back of the ears to retain freshness.
- Later that evening, in your office's toilets...! Spray a little hairspray onto your brush, and with your head upside down brush through, gently teasing the roots. Pin into a loose bun."
I always have a mini-hairspray in my bag to boost looks like this at the end of the day, but hardly needed it with this style.
Pinning into a side bun holds the volume it there through the evening without the need for LOADS of hairspray.