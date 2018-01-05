>
Saturday – Va-va-voom Vamp Voluminous Party Hair
You’ve got more time to get your hair looking fierce, and no need to hold back on your Va-Va-Voom VOLUME! Zoe shares her party hair expertise.

  1. "Cleanse and condition, then apply a root lifter lightly throughout the hair, with a layer of Shu Uemura Art of hair Essence Absolue £39.50 0800 633 5021 begin_of_the_skype_highlighting 0800 633 5021 end_of_the_skype_highlighting through the mid-lengths and ends.
  2. Rough dry to 70%, then starting at the back, wrap hair around your round bristle brush blowdry with the nozzle. When your hair is dry, roll straight into a velcro roller - you should have 3-4 sections at the back, 2 at the sides and 3 on top.
  3. When cool, remove the velcros and for a full-on Manhattan wave, wrap each section around a medium tong and tease the roots of each section. Spray to hold."
Grace's Notes:
I was prepared for this to take a long time, but actually had it down in under 20 minutes, which made me think I can try it during the week too.

This is a great regime for shorter hair too, to get that bounce-and-bouff look!


17/05/2011
