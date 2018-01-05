SUNDAY: Teased Braid
The day of rest - so who wants to spend ages on their hair?! Again, last night’s full texture makes a great canvas for a chilled-out braid to end the week. Zoe's cute plait takes zero effort.
Grace's Notes:
- "With your head upside down, brush through and work your hair to one side. Tease up at the roots, then wrap into a fairly tight braid.
- Once it’s secured with a band, loosen the loops of the braid and pull out tendrils around the hairline for a romantic, pretty look."
This is perfect for that morning-after-the-night-before head - low maintenance with minimum effort and fiddliness required.
And luckily for me, suits the messy bedhead Sunday mornings often bring! I wish I had really thick hair
for a good fishtail-style braid, but it's just as cute on fine hair
thankfully.