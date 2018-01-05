>
>
>
7 Hairstyles For Every Day Of The Week
SUNDAY: Teased Braid

Sunday – Teased braid
The day of rest - so who wants to spend ages on their hair?! Again, last night’s full texture makes a great canvas for a chilled-out braid to end the week. Zoe's cute plait takes zero effort.

  1. "With your head upside down, brush through and work your hair to one side. Tease up at the roots, then wrap into a fairly tight braid.
  2. Once it’s secured with a band, loosen the loops of the braid and pull out tendrils around the hairline for a romantic, pretty look."
Grace's Notes:
This is perfect for that morning-after-the-night-before head - low maintenance with minimum effort and fiddliness required.

And luckily for me, suits the messy bedhead Sunday mornings often bring! I wish I had really thick hair for a good fishtail-style braid, but it's just as cute on fine hair thankfully.


Grace Timothy
17/05/2011
