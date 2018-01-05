Bob hairstyles for long hair
Bob hairstyles for long hair
Take tips from the likes of Cheryl Cole
and Jessica Alba
and transform your barnet in to the peak of chic with the long bob.
We're loving this feminine style oozing elegance and charm, this little lovely will keep your locks beautifully up to date.
We talked to Rae Palmer, Schwarzkopf
Ambassador who told us of this season's top trends
.
"The coolest on trend way to wear hair
a bob this season will be with an overcut, this cutting technique maintains length and will enable you to wear your hair with an on trend '70s
' twist to it."
We've been totally seduced by the seventies
styles this season and this haircut
is no exception!
Image © Rae Palmer