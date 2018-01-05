In this article





























Bob hairstyles for long hair

Bob hairstyles for long hair Take tips from the likes of



We're loving this feminine style oozing elegance and charm, this little lovely will keep your locks beautifully up to date.



We talked to Rae Palmer,



"The coolest on trend way to wear



We've been totally seduced by the





Image © Rae Palmer





Take tips from the likes of Cheryl Cole and Jessica Alba and transform your barnet in to the peak of chic with the long bob.We're loving this feminine style oozing elegance and charm, this little lovely will keep your locks beautifully up to date.We talked to Rae Palmer, Schwarzkopf Ambassador who told us of this season's top trends "The coolest on trend way to wear hair a bob this season will be with an overcut, this cutting technique maintains length and will enable you to wear your hair with an on trend ' 70s ' twist to it."We've been totally seduced by the seventies styles this season and this haircut is no exception!Image © Rae Palmer