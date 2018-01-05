>
>
>
Haircuts
Bob hairstyles: choose the right bob for you
  
Bob hairstyles for long hair
In this article

Bob hairstyles for long hair


Bob hairstyles for long hair

Take tips from the likes of Cheryl Cole and Jessica Alba and transform your barnet in to the peak of chic with the long bob.

We're loving this feminine style oozing elegance and charm, this little lovely will keep your locks beautifully up to date.

We talked to Rae Palmer, Schwarzkopf Ambassador who told us of this season's top trends.

"The coolest on trend way to wear hair a bob this season will be with an overcut, this cutting technique maintains length and will enable you to wear your hair with an on trend '70s' twist to it."

We've been totally seduced by the seventies styles this season and this haircut is no exception!


Image © Rae Palmer

28/10/2011
Tags Haircuts
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornHot celebrity men in uniform
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         