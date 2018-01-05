Bob hairstyles for long hair
Dylan Bradshaw, owner of award-winning Dylan Bradshaw Salon shared his best tips for a beautiful bobbed barnet this season.
"Long bobs with veil fringes
and lots of layers for added texture are big news right now! For inspiration think Jessie J
’s sharp, blunt bob with a short fringe
or Fearne Cotton
’s super sleek shoulder length bob with a side-swept fringe
.
The long bob can be worn in many ways either sleek and smooth with a high gloss finish, or big and bouncy to reflect a glamorous look.
Mastering the bob depends on your face shape
, so if you have a square, round face, I’d suggest avoiding a straight, blunt bob with a fringe as this will add width and going for a textured bob instead.
For those with longer face shapes
, stay clear of short fringes
, instead opt for a longer one and for smaller faces the straight bob with a full fringe is the perfect choice.
To add thickness to fine hair
, add longer layers to make the strands appear thicker and for wavy locks, graduation will plump the volume up and leave you rocking the perfect on trend bob!"
Image © Mark Leeson