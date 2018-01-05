>
Haircuts
Bob hairstyles: choose the right bob for you
  
Bob hairstyles for long hair
In this article

Bob hairstyles for long hair


Bob hairstyles for long hair

Dylan Bradshaw, owner of award-winning Dylan Bradshaw Salon shared his best tips for a beautiful bobbed barnet this season.

"Long bobs with veil fringes and lots of layers for added texture are big news right now! For inspiration think Jessie J’s sharp, blunt bob with a short fringe or Fearne Cotton’s super sleek shoulder length bob with a side-swept fringe.

The long bob can be worn in many ways either sleek and smooth with a high gloss finish, or big and bouncy to reflect a glamorous look.

Mastering the bob depends on your face shape, so if you have a square, round face, I’d suggest avoiding a straight, blunt bob with a fringe as this will add width and going for a textured bob instead.

For those with longer face shapes, stay clear of short fringes, instead opt for a longer one and for smaller faces the straight bob with a full fringe is the perfect choice.

To add thickness to fine hair, add longer layers to make the strands appear thicker and for wavy locks, graduation will plump the volume up and leave you rocking the perfect on trend bob!"



Image © Mark Leeson



