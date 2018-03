In this article





























Bob hairstyles for long hair

Bob hairstyles for long hair Dylan Bradshaw, owner of award-winning Dylan Bradshaw Salon shared his best tips for a beautiful bobbed barnet this season.



"Long bobs with veil



The long bob can be worn in many ways either sleek and smooth with a high gloss finish, or big and bouncy to reflect a glamorous look.



Mastering the bob depends on your



For those with longer



To add thickness to







Image © Mark Leeson





Dylan Bradshaw, owner of award-winning Dylan Bradshaw Salon shared his best tips for a beautiful bobbed barnet this season."Long bobs with veil fringes and lots of layers for added texture are big news right now! For inspiration think Jessie J ’s sharp, blunt bob with a short fringe or Fearne Cotton ’s super sleek shoulder length bob with a side-swept fringe The long bob can be worn in many ways either sleek and smooth with a high gloss finish, or big and bouncy to reflect a glamorous look.Mastering the bob depends on your face shape , so if you have a square, round face, I’d suggest avoiding a straight, blunt bob with a fringe as this will add width and going for a textured bob instead.For those with longer face shapes , stay clear of short fringes , instead opt for a longer one and for smaller faces the straight bob with a full fringe is the perfect choice.To add thickness to fine hair , add longer layers to make the strands appear thicker and for wavy locks, graduation will plump the volume up and leave you rocking the perfect on trend bob!"Image © Mark Leeson