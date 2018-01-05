In this article





























Bob Hairstyles for short hair

Mark Leeson top stylist and nominee for the Best British Hairdresser 2011 says shorter styles are best kept to those with naturally good bone structures."This cut works brilliantly with all-over colour like this. It is really only for women with naturally straight hair , who have great bone structure to carry the strong shape.Trying to straighten this style would be hard work, but for the woman who wants to make a statement, it’s a great cut."We're loving this power-packed cut!Image © Mark Leeson