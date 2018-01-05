>
>
>
Haircuts
Bob hairstyles: choose the right bob for you
  
Bob Hairstyles for short hair
In this article

Bob Hairstyles for short hair


Bob Hairstyles for short hair

Mark Leeson top stylist and nominee for the Best British Hairdresser 2011 says shorter styles are best kept to those with naturally good bone structures.

"This cut works brilliantly with all-over colour like this. It is really only for women with naturally straight hair, who have great bone structure to carry the strong shape.

Trying to straighten this style would be hard work, but for the woman who wants to make a statement, it’s a great cut."

We're loving this power-packed cut!


Image © Mark Leeson

28/10/2011
Tags Haircuts
Reader ranking:3/5 
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Discover the REAL names of these celebritiesWhen Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         