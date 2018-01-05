>
>
>
Haircuts
Bob hairstyles: choose the right bob for you
  
Bob hairstyles for long hair
In this article

Bob hairstyles for long hair


Bob hairstyles for long hair

If you're looking to make a statement then this sharp edgy cut is the way to keep fashion forward.

We talked again to the award winning team at HOB Salons who say the blunt bob is the best way to get some attention.

"This sharp bob is the perfect statement when coupled with an on-trend full fringe giving your look instant impact.

This style is perfect for those looking to enhance soft features alongside cheek bones and eyes.

With it being quite a versatile shape, this will suit most, however, if you have a round face shape, the strength of this cut is not for you."



Image © HOB Salons

28/10/2011
Tags Haircuts
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         