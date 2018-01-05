In this article





























Bob hairstyles for long hair

If you're looking to make a statement then this sharp edgy cut is the way to keep fashion forward.We talked again to the award winning team at HOB Salons who say the blunt bob is the best way to get some attention."This sharp bob is the perfect statement when coupled with an on-trend full fringe giving your look instant impact.This style is perfect for those looking to enhance soft features alongside cheek bones and eyes.With it being quite a versatile shape, this will suit most, however, if you have a round face shape , the strength of this cut is not for you."Image © HOB Salons