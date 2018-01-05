Bob hairstyles for long hair
If you're looking to make a statement then this sharp edgy cut is the way to keep fashion
forward.
We talked again to the award winning team at HOB Salons who say the blunt bob is the best way to get some attention.
"This sharp bob is the perfect statement when coupled with an on-trend full fringe
giving your look instant impact.
This style is perfect for those looking to enhance soft features alongside cheek bones and eyes.
With it being quite a versatile shape, this will suit most, however, if you have a round face shape
, the strength of this cut is not for you."
Image © HOB Salons