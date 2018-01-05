>
>
>
Haircuts
Bob hairstyles: choose the right bob for you
  
Bob hairstyles for round faces
In this article

Bob hairstyles for round faces


Bob Hairstyles for round faces

Leonardo Rizzo, Indola Global Ambassador gives us his hot tips for the perfect bobs for round faces,

"Go for a slightly longer length with a middle parting to lengthen and flatter your face. Layers are also great for round or oval shaped faces as the softer lines compliment the bone structure.

Avoid strong fringes and blunt cut bobs cut at chin length as they will only accentuate the round shape."

Images © Mark Leeson

28/10/2011
Tags Haircuts
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
The longest celebrity relationshipsOscars Red Carpet Pictures
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         