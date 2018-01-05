|
Bob hairstyles: choose the right bob for you
In this article
Bob hairstyles for round faces
Bob Hairstyles for round facesLeonardo Rizzo, Indola Global Ambassador gives us his hot tips for the perfect bobs for round faces,
"Go for a slightly longer length with a middle parting to lengthen and flatter your face. Layers are also great for round or oval shaped faces as the softer lines compliment the bone structure.
Avoid strong fringes and blunt cut bobs cut at chin length as they will only accentuate the round shape."
Images © Mark Leeson
Maria Bell
28/10/2011
