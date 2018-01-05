Bob hairstyles with fringe
The fringe
is big, bold and full of attitude this season and so what better way to achieve that fabulously fierce fashion
trend than with a bob.
Neil Atkinson, Creative Director at Mahogany Hairdressing says:
"Though the bob has been around for years the contemporary bob is squarer, boxier, with a strong fringe
and harks back to the golden age of the 1920's.
Fringes
are the key to this style, they open face shapes
and are great for highlighting strong eyes. If drama is what you're looking for, then shorter, tight graduated bobs will be better especially with a bold fringe
."
We also hooked up with Becky Turner from Eleven Hair
who shared the benefits of foxy Fringes
this season, "Fringes
are an instant youth giver, they make you look younger and can hide a lined forehead.
Beware, anyone with a larger nose should avoid a blunt fringe
as it will just make the nose more pronounced. Instead go for a longer fringe
which is swept to one side."
Image © Mahogany Hairdressing