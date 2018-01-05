Bob hairstyles with fringe

In this article





























The fringe is big, bold and full of attitude this season and so what better way to achieve that fabulously fierce fashion trend than with a bob.Neil Atkinson, Creative Director at Mahogany Hairdressing says:"Though the bob has been around for years the contemporary bob is squarer, boxier, with a strong fringe and harks back to the golden age of the 1920's. Fringes are the key to this style, they open face shapes and are great for highlighting strong eyes. If drama is what you're looking for, then shorter, tight graduated bobs will be better especially with a bold fringe ."We also hooked up with Becky Turner from Eleven Hair who shared the benefits of foxy Fringes this season, " Fringes are an instant youth giver, they make you look younger and can hide a lined forehead.Beware, anyone with a larger nose should avoid a blunt fringe as it will just make the nose more pronounced. Instead go for a longer fringe which is swept to one side."Image © Mahogany Hairdressing