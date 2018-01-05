In this article





























Bob hairstyles for straight hair

Although not for the faint at heart, this contemporary twist on a classic style looks amazing for those brave enough to try it!If you're going to go for this bold barnet its best to have naturally, or chemically straightened hair as upkeep would be a total nightmare.Top stylist Jay Calder from Patterson SA told us that,"The bob has made a comeback in 2011 and we have seen many clients going for the graduated style with sharp fringes to give them that statement look,This look is perfect for those with an elongated face and sharp features as everything is beautifully on-show!"Image © Patterson SA