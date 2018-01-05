Bob hairstyles for straight hair
Bob Hairstyles for short hair
Although not for the faint at heart, this contemporary twist on a classic style looks amazing for those brave enough to try it!
If you're going to go for this bold barnet its best to have naturally, or chemically straightened hair
as upkeep would be a total nightmare.
Top stylist Jay Calder from Patterson SA told us that,
"The bob has made a comeback in 2011 and we have seen many clients going for the graduated style with sharp fringes
to give them that statement look,
This look is perfect for those with an elongated face and sharp features as everything is beautifully on-show!"
Image © Patterson SA