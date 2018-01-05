Bob hairstyles for chin length

In this article





























A sleek side- fringe always looks fantastic, so this cutesy style that mixes girly and uber-glam immediately caught our attention.We caught up with Andy Smith Artistic Director of John Carne Salons and stylist for LFW and Vogue who told us that the chin-grazer is the ultimate fix for hair -addicts everywhere."Chin length bobs with wide fringes are very current at the moment providing a chic and sophisticated style.Bobs are one of the easiest ways to update your look and give you a current, on trend style.There are so many different varieties it is a very adaptable style that can be altered to suit almost all face shapes To make your look stand out from the crowd add block colours to add high definition, shine and enhance the chic angles of the styles."That's it, chins are in.Image © John Carne