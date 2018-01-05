>
>
>
Haircuts
Bob hairstyles: choose the right bob for you
  
Bob hairstyles for chin length
In this article

Bob hairstyles for chin length


Bob hairstyles for chin length

A sleek side-fringe always looks fantastic, so this cutesy style that mixes girly and uber-glam immediately caught our attention.

We caught up with Andy Smith Artistic Director of John Carne Salons and stylist for LFW and Vogue who told us that the chin-grazer is the ultimate fix for hair-addicts everywhere.

"Chin length bobs with wide fringes are very current at the moment providing a chic and sophisticated style.

Bobs are one of the easiest ways to update your look and give you a current, on trend style.
There are so many different varieties it is a very adaptable style that can be altered to suit almost all face shapes.

To make your look stand out from the crowd add block colours to add high definition, shine and enhance the chic angles of the styles."

That's it, chins are in.



Image © John Carne

28/10/2011
Tags Haircuts
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornThe longest celebrity relationships
Jessica Albas maternity styleDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         