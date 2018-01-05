|
Bob hairstyles: choose the right bob for you
|
|
In this article
Bob hairstyles for dark hair
Bob hairstyles for dark hairFrom powerful pinks on the catwalks to Nicki Minaj's incredible weaves, all we know is that colour is everyone's new obsession.
So what better way to take on this trend than with a bob.
We caught up with Indola global ambassador Leonardo Rizzo to see what's hot this season.
“Blunt cuts are so on trend this season especially with a strong fringe and darker hair shades which will give loads of impact.
Dark clothes were big on the catwalks, so wear your hair as the ultimate fashion accessory and go for a commanding colour - either a smouldering red or more of an espresso.
A semi-permanent is the best option as it gives you the chance to experiment with a more sumptuous colour with the option of always going back to your natural tone if you’re not too keen.”
Remember your hair is a great way to show your personality so we say have a little fun and experiment!
Image © Bonce
|
|
Maria Bell
28/10/2011
|
Article Plan Bob hairstyles: choose the right bob for you ▼
|