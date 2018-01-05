Bob hairstyles for dark hair

In this article





























From powerful pinks on the catwalks to Nicki Minaj 's incredible weaves , all we know is that colour is everyone's new obsession.So what better way to take on this trend than with a bob.We caught up with Indola global ambassador Leonardo Rizzo to see what's hot this season.“Blunt cuts are so on trend this season especially with a strong fringe and darker hair shades which will give loads of impact.Dark clothes were big on the catwalks, so wear your hair as the ultimate fashion accessory and go for a commanding colour - either a smouldering red or more of an espresso.A semi-permanent is the best option as it gives you the chance to experiment with a more sumptuous colour with the option of always going back to your natural tone if you’re not too keen.”Remember your hair is a great way to show your personality so we say have a little fun and experiment!Image © Bonce