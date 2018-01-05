>
Haircuts
Bob hairstyles: choose the right bob for you
  
Bob hairstyles for wavy hair
For all of you with thick, tassled tresses lusting over those poker straight locks, put down the straighteners and read our tips on the perfect bob hairstyle for you!

We talked to stylist Damian Potts from L'anza Haircare Company about the versatility of the bob.

"Anyone can wear a bob - its about choosing a style which suits your face shape and hair type.

People with wavy hair should work with the natural tendencies of their hair, and stick to bobs with movement and texture - Alexa Chung is an expert at this style.

Bobs are also reliant on proportions - so if you fancy the kind of long, shoulder-skimming bob worn by Jessica Alba, be sure that you have the long neck to carry it off or it won't look the same as you've envisaged.

Most importantly bobs require maintenance, so if you don't fancy a trip to the hairdressers every 5-6 weeks, a bob is not for you. Time also needs to be spent on blow-drying and styling a bob, so you should factor this in before you go for the chop."


Images © L'anza



