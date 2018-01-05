>
Haircuts
Bob hairstyles: choose the right bob for you
  
Bob hairstyles for blonde hair
Bob hairstyles for blonde hair


Bob hairstyles for blonde hair

Being a blonde bombshell is a great look at the best of times but chop-offed into an uber-chic bob can transform you into an utter knock out.

Darren Fowler, International Creative Director for the Clipso group tells us of the feel good factor of letting loose and getting that cut.

“Going for the chop is so liberating and is definitely a look women shouldn’t be afraid of trying. It’s a really stylish look and brings like back into some many boring long hairstyles!”

So choose an icy blonde or platinum for the best effect and put a little light back into these dark winter days. Blondes do have more fun after all!


28/10/2011
