In this article





























Bob hairstyles for coloured hair

Bob hairstyles for coloured hair For those of you who like to play around with their



The dip-



We talked to top hairdresser Mark Leeson, owner of Mark Leeson



"This one-length bob with a heavy



Because it is short, it’s best on those with great jaw-lines, however, it also draws attention to the eyes so also works on those who aren’t blessed with chiselled cheeks!"





Image © Mark Leeson





For those of you who like to play around with their hair than this modern look could be perfect fo you!The dip- dye trend is absolutely huge at the moment so why not take it a little further and replicate the gradual colour change on shorter hair for maximum impact!We talked to top hairdresser Mark Leeson, owner of Mark Leeson hair again to get inspiration for this futuristic style."This one-length bob with a heavy fringe is brilliant with a band of colour around the ends to make you stand out from the crowd. However for those who aren’t quite as daring, it’s generally a hot look for all ages.Because it is short, it’s best on those with great jaw-lines, however, it also draws attention to the eyes so also works on those who aren’t blessed with chiselled cheeks!"Image © Mark Leeson