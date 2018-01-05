Review: Boots Smooth Skin hair removal system

Boots Smooth Skin hair removal system

There’s a bit of a battle going on in the world of hair removal. For years the traditional hair removal methods have been ruling the roost. We buy razors, epilators and wax strips in their millions but there’s a new kid on the block...

A new wave of at-home IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) hair removal devices have hit the shelves, offering near-permanent hair reduction, so is this the end of traditional methods of unwanted body hair removal? Just how good are these devices?

We tested the new Boots Smooth Skin Intense Pulsed Light device to see how it compares.

