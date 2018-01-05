>
>

Review: Boots Smooth Skin hair removal system

 
Boots Smooth Skin hair removal system
In this article
Boots Smooth Skin hair removal system

There’s a bit of a battle going on in the world of hair removal. For years the traditional hair removal methods have been ruling the roost. We buy razors, epilators and wax strips in their millions but there’s a new kid on the block...

A new wave of at-home IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) hair removal devices have hit the shelves, offering near-permanent hair reduction, so is this the end of traditional methods of unwanted body hair removal? Just how good are these devices?

We tested the new Boots Smooth Skin Intense Pulsed Light device to see how it compares.
Beauty Editor
28/05/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Ten men who you don’t want to marry Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Stars who married the same person twice ...The most beautiful villages in Europe
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         