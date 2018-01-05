How effective is the Boots Smooth Skin

The first thing you should be aware of is that the Boots Smooth Skin will not put an immediate end to your unwanted body hair. They claim you’ll need up to twelve treatments to see significant results and these should be staggered over a number of weeks.

It’s an investment in more ways than one - it’ll set you back £274.99 and it’s an exercise in patience. You’re first couple of treatments might not yield any results at all but persevere and you could be virtually hair-free in three months.

Secondly, you need to shave while you’re using it. The intense pulsed light works by channelling the energy down shaft of the hair where it effectively disables the cell and inhibits its growth capability. Using any other method of hair-removal in conjunction with the Smooth Skin will remove too much of the hair for the light to work its magic.