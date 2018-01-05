>
>
Review: Boots Smooth Skin hair removal system
  
Boots Smooth Skin can be used on your face
In this article

Boots Smooth Skin can be used on your face


The Boots Smooth Skin IPL device has a few things going for it that its competitors don’t.

For starters its less expensive but the real USP is that this device can be used on your face! This is brilliant news as unsightly chin and ‘tache growth blights many a female face and the alternative removal options involve re-growth... not so with Smooth Skin!

On the downside the bulb has about 10,000 flashes in it, which will last a good long time but is a far cry from the 40,000 flashes you find elsewhere.

When you bulb does give in, you’ll have to purchase an entirely new handset... at £159.99. Ouch! Still, Philips doesn’t even offer a replacement bulb - when you run out of flashes you buy a new machine.

The Remington i-Light, on the other hand, comes with extra bulbs but then they only last 1,500 flashes so frankly it’s the least they can do. You might say that Boots Smooth Skin has found a happy medium. Chances are you’ll be hair-free and care-free way before you need a new handset anyway.
Beauty Editor
28/05/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneCelebrity couples getting married in 2018
Tricks and tips for an active new yearStars who married the same person twice ...
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         