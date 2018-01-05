Boots Smooth Skin can be used on your face

The Boots Smooth Skin IPL device has a few things going for it that its competitors don’t.



For starters its less expensive but the real USP is that this device can be used on your face! This is brilliant news as unsightly chin and ‘tache growth blights many a female face and the alternative removal options involve re-growth... not so with Smooth Skin!

On the downside the bulb has about 10,000 flashes in it, which will last a good long time but is a far cry from the 40,000 flashes you find elsewhere.



When you bulb does give in, you’ll have to purchase an entirely new handset... at £159.99. Ouch! Still, Philips doesn’t even offer a replacement bulb - when you run out of flashes you buy a new machine.

The Remington i-Light, on the other hand, comes with extra bulbs but then they only last 1,500 flashes so frankly it’s the least they can do. You might say that Boots Smooth Skin has found a happy medium. Chances are you’ll be hair-free and care-free way before you need a new handset anyway.

