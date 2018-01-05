In this article









What it feels like?

Using the device is fairly simple. You connect the handset to the base and plug it in. You’ll receive a tube of activation gel to get you started - you’ll probably get about 6 treatments per tube - if treating legs, bikini and underarms. Happily, a new tube will only cost you £2.99. For the uninitiated, it’s like twanging a thin elastic band onto your skin. The Boots Smooth Skin works with a gel conductor which you can keep in the fridge for added soothing.



You apply a thin layer of the gel on to the area to be treated and place the nozzle onto your skin. Shift it until it's firmly down - it won't work until you've got it securely in place (don't worry it's not hard). A little red light indicates when you're ready to go, at which point you pull the trigger and ZAPPP!When you're treating your lip, or indeed any area with a dark birthmark or mole, you'll need to cover the pigmented skin with a white label (as shown) or white eyeliner . This protects the area from damage. It's not painful or overly bright, the first couple sting a little but after a while it gets addictive. The bikini-line is definitely more painful than elsewhere. It's possible to give yourself a Hollywood but you have to be careful not to stray onto the inside because you could do real damage. You've been warned.


