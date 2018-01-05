>
>
Review: Boots Smooth Skin hair removal system
  
What it feels like?
In this article

What it feels like?


Using the device is fairly simple. You connect the handset to the base and plug it in. You’ll receive a tube of activation gel to get you started - you’ll probably get about 6 treatments per tube - if treating legs, bikini and underarms. Happily, a new tube will only cost you £2.99.
For the uninitiated, it’s like twanging a thin elastic band onto your skin. The Boots Smooth Skin works with a gel conductor which you can keep in the fridge for added soothing.
You apply a thin layer of the gel on to the area to be treated and place the nozzle onto your skin. Shift it until it's firmly down - it won’t work until you’ve got it securely in place (don’t worry it’s not hard). A little red light indicates when you’re ready to go, at which point you pull the trigger and ZAPPP!

When you're treating your lip, or indeed any area with a dark birthmark or mole, you'll need to cover the pigmented skin with a white label (as shown) or white eyeliner. This protects the area from damage.
It’s not painful or overly bright, the first couple sting a little but after a while it gets addictive. The bikini-line is definitely more painful than elsewhere. It's possible to give yourself a Hollywood but you have to be careful not to stray onto the inside because you could do real damage. You’ve been warned.
Beauty Editor
28/05/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
SudokuDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
The massive rose gold trendNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         