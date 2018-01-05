>
>
Review: Boots Smooth Skin hair removal system
 Photo 5/5 
So how good is it?
In this article

So how good is it?


As a dark-haired, pale-skinned girl, I’m the ideal candidate for Boots Smooth Skin. They’re careful to warn anyone with dark skin off using it as the light works on pigment found not only in the hair follicles but also in the actual skin of anyone with Black or certain Asian backgrounds. Essentially you could end up causing discoloration of the skin or worse.

After the first few goes on my underarms I was ready to quit. I couldn’t really see any improvement. But as if by magic my fourth treatment was a huge success. A few hairs gave up entirely and fell out and the rest took their sweet time in growing back.

I wasn’t hugely hairy to begin with but I've now used it six times on my armpits and I haven't had to shave for well over a week.

I’m hopeful of even more success as I continue to use the device.

It’s certainly an investment but given time the Boots Smooth Skin really proves its worth. It’s truly invaluable if you suffer from facial hair and well worth considering if that’s your main gripe! For armpits, legs and bikini be prepared to put the time in to really see the results.
______________________________

Buy a Boots Smooth Skin system, £274.99 from Boots.co.uk
Beauty Editor
28/05/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornTime management tips: Get more done in less time
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         