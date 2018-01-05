So how good is it?

As a dark-haired, pale-skinned girl, I’m the ideal candidate for Boots Smooth Skin. They’re careful to warn anyone with dark skin off using it as the light works on pigment found not only in the hair follicles but also in the actual skin of anyone with Black or certain Asian backgrounds. Essentially you could end up causing discoloration of the skin or worse.

After the first few goes on my underarms I was ready to quit. I couldn’t really see any improvement. But as if by magic my fourth treatment was a huge success. A few hairs gave up entirely and fell out and the rest took their sweet time in growing back.

I wasn’t hugely hairy to begin with but I've now used it six times on my armpits and I haven't had to shave for well over a week.



I’m hopeful of even more success as I continue to use the device.

It’s certainly an investment but given time the Boots Smooth Skin really proves its worth. It’s truly invaluable if you suffer from facial hair and well worth considering if that’s your main gripe! For armpits, legs and bikini be prepared to put the time in to really see the results.

