Celebrity hairstyles: then and now

Victoria Beckham hairstyle - Victoria Beckham before and after
Victoria Beckham

Then: Recently married to David, Mrs Beckham began sporting a lot of leather, skin-hugging dresses, plunging necklines, OTT make-up and made vague attempts at a passable hairstyle, making up with layers for what she lacked in restraint.

Now: After countless hair extensions, A-line bobs and pobs, and a dabble with peroxide blonde, Victoria seems to have finally found the style that suits her best: a short, layered cut, perfect for framing her prominent cheekbones.

Top marks: The intense (almost natural) brown colour suits her fiery temperament a lot better than the 'Californian highlights'.

Red card: 10 years have passed and she's still prone to making some questionable style decisions...remember the croydon face-lift pony?


GS, CB  
Beauty Editor
01/05/2010
Hair Trends Haircuts
