Haircuts
Improved with age: then and now celeb hairstyles
  
Madonna hairstyle - Madonna before and after

Madonna hairstyle - Madonna before and after


Then: Between the two albums Ray of Light and Music, Madonna toned things down a little. An auburn bob brought out her eyes while discreet curls gave her a more composed look. Her pinkish complexion and doe-eyed make-up completed her faultless style.

Now: After trying out several different hair colours over the last few decades, from raven black to badly bleached blonde, she's now gone for softer blonde with subtle waves. Her make-up emphasises her eyes and is bolstered with false lashes and minimal colour on the lips.

Top marks: Madonna's not afraid to try something different! There aren't many styles the Queen of Pop hasn't put to the test but now she (finally!) seems to have settled on a look that suits her.

Red card: She just needs to be careful not to adopt the mutton-dressed-as-lamb look...


© Dave Lewis/ REX Features
© Niviere - Lorenvu- Niko / SIPA


Beauty Editor
01/05/2010
