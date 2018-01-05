>
Haircuts
Improved with age: then and now celeb hairstyles
  
Kate Moss hairstyle - Kate Moss before and after

Kate Moss hairstyle - Kate Moss before and after


Then: Still young and fresh-faced, Kate was in her mid-twenties and ruling the catwalks at the turn of the millenium. Sporting barely-there make-up and natural light brown and straight hair, the world of fashion only had eyes for her...

Now: The darling of the British fashion scene only has eyes for... the London party scene! But after 10 years of wild parties, La Moss still captures our attention just as much as ever. Her fashion style is scrutinised, as are her hairstyle changes. After having (re)launched the fringe, she now sports light blonde hair, on an ash blond base. It's a faux-natural look where its success lies in the art of achieving the "just got out of bed" look. For her make-up, she's faithful to the winning duo of mascara + kohl, ideal for working her almond-shaped eyes.

Top marks: The choice of colour (light blonde) peps up her face and makes her often-tired complexion look a lot less dull.

Red card: The under-eye bags and dishevelled hair make it difficult to hide the evidence of those late nights out!


© Rickerby/ SIPA
© Villard/ SIPA


01/05/2010
