Haircuts
Improved with age: then and now celeb hairstyles
  
Sarah Jessica Parker hairstyle - Sarah Jessica Parker before and after

Sarah Jessica Parker hairstyle - Sarah Jessica Parker before and after


Then: As the style queen of Manhattan in Sex and the City, the actress made an unexpected comeback in the late 90s. Back in the day she had some seriously curly brown hair and limp roots on display. Luckily for her, the TV series provided her with the opportunity to sport a more suitable hairstyle! She started out on the show with more flowing hair: blond but with her roots on show and her curls tamed.

Now: A return to her natural look! After experimenting with several shades of blond and several different styles, the former Carrie Bradshaw has finally gone for a colour that's close to her own natural shade: very dark brown with barely-there lighter highlights and softer curls.

Top marks: Brown really suits SJP... it brings out her azure eyes, clear complexion and pink cheeks.

Red card: We've searched long and hard but we can't find any flaws!


© REX Features
© McMullan/ Co- SIPA


Beauty Editor
01/05/2010
Hair Trends Haircuts
Reader ranking:3/5 
Rank this page: 


