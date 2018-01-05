Katie Holmes hairstyle - Katie Homes before and after

Then: As the heroine of Dawson's Creek, Katie dressed modestly, avoiding all shows of extravagance and fully exploiting her "girl next door" image to which she owes her TV success. Her codes: long unstyled hair and natural colours.

Now: Married to Tom Cruise and mum to little Suri, Katie has visibly matured. She's swapped her lengths for a short, much more assertive cut, presumably on the advice of her BFF Victoria Beckham. However, she remains loyal to her make-up, sticking to a light dusting of blusher, a smidgeon of eye pencil to frame her eyes, a light coat of mascara and a slick of raspberry lipstick.

Top marks: The cut is more on-trend, plus it frames her cheery face and boosts her style.

Red card: She still uses that irritating 'Joey Potter' smirk that irked us so on Dawson's Creek.





© Cartuffe /SIPA

© Maryannakis Demis/ SIPA