Haircuts
Improved with age: then and now celeb hairstyles
  
Scarlett Johansson hairstyle - Scarlett Johansson before and after

Scarlett Johansson hairstyle - Scarlett Johansson before and after


Then: After The Horse Whisperer, Scarlett continued her transition into adult roles. Up until then, the young actress was unknown to the public but she impressed cinema audiences with her acting talent and her freshness. As a teenager, she made her first hair and make-up faux pas with a central parting in her hair and chocolate-coloured lips. But we can forgive her, after all she was only 15 and it was the 90's... we were all at it!

Now: Oh how she learned from her mistakes! Woody Allen's starlet now sizzles with glamour! Scarlett knows how to highlight her features with carmine red lips, a touch of eyeliner and a dusting soft pink on her cheeks. She regularly switches between brown and blonde hair colour and her hairstyle doesn't escape her new 50s-inspired style either with its sexy waves, gorgeous colour and maximum shine.

Top marks: Her elegance, her nod to the golden age of Hollywood and her undeniable sex appeal make Scarlett an icon!

Red card: She should be careful not to fall into the trap of overkill or tackiness by trying too hard to exploit her femininity, even if she does happen to be the face of Dolce & Gabbana's make-up collection!


© REX
© REX


Beauty Editor
01/05/2010
Tags Hair Trends Haircuts
Reader ranking:5/5 
Reader ranking:5/5 


Latest… 05/01/2018
