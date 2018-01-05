Nicole Kidman hairstyle - Nicole Kidman before and after

Then: More famous for her marriage to Tom Cruise than her film career, the pretty red-head from Honolulu displayed a rather reserved look back in the 90s. With a slightly faded mane of red hair, straightened to varying degrees and cut to a not-so-flattering length, her full potential wasn't yet visible to the public.



Now: Now recognised as one of the finest actresses of her era, Nicole has swapped her famous red locks for angelic blonde. While she was happy to let her long hair hide her face a few years ago, she now embraces it and isn't afraid to try out new styles.

Top marks: Her unblemished elegance, built up over the years, makes Nicole a true Hollywood star!

Red card: Nothing to report!





© Villard/ SIPA

© Giulo Marocchi/ SIPA