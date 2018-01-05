Rihanna hairstyle - Rihanna before and after

>
Haircuts
Improved with age: then and now celeb hairstyles
Then: Barbadian singer Rihanna shot to fame in the mid-Noughties with her hit single Pon de Replay. Sporting big 70s-inspired curly hair, her make-up routine was based on well-defined cheekbones and smoky eyes.

Now: With a bold haircut and flawless peachy complexion, Rihanna dominates the style scene as much as the R'n'B charts. We love this updo which reveals the delicateness of her face, and do we detect a nod to Coco Chanel with those piled pearls?

Top marks: Fierce! We just love her stunning cat-eye look, achieved with kohl make-up.

Red card: The red lipstick might be super glam but she needs to decide between eyes or lips, not both.


Beauty Editor
01/05/2010
