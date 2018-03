Celebrity hair styles Don't have bad hair like Britney! With outrageous style taking over the showbiz world and celebrities trying harder and harder to get that stunning photograph that makes the morning papers, there's never been a more exciting time to copy a hair style from the stars.



We've put together a list of the best looks around from the glamourous updo to the more humble every day styles.



Have a rumage through our albums and you're bound to find your next do!