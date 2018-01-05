Celebrities with red hair: redheaded celebrities

Celebrity red hair
Blondes have all the fun apparently... These celebrity red hair
lovers would definitely disagree!
The craze for red hair
seems to have invaded catwalks and red carpets ever since the appearance of redheaded heroines in our favourite TV series, notably Miranda Hobbes in Sex and the City
, Bree Van de Kamp in Desperate Housewives
and the statuesque Joan Holloway in Mad Men
.
It's a trend that hasn't escaped the attention of our fave celebrities. From Florence Welch to Lana Del Rey, and from Blake Lively
to Lily Cole
, we've picked out some of the best celebrity red hair
looks (natural or otherwise!)...