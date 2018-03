In this article

































Celebrity red hair: Bérénice Bejo with red hair

Nominated at the Oscars for her role in The Artist, Argentine-French actress Bérénice Bejo first revealed some auburn highlights back in January during Paris Haute Couture week. The soft, illuminating tone really highlighted her beautiful complexion and nut-brown eyes.



But she took things a step further for the Oscars ceremony, which she attended sporting a more dramatic shade of red.



©: Sipa