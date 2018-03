In this article

































Celebrity red hair: Florence Welch with red hair

Known for her fanciful and romantic on-stage outfits, British singer Florence Welch possesses a mane of fire, set off by a full fringe and glamorous waves.



She's an electrifying beauty who hasn't escaped the attention of Karl Lagerfeld, who brought her in to perform at and close the Chanel spring/summer 2012 collection during Paris Fashion Week.



©: Sipa