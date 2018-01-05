>
>
>
Hair care
Curl power - how to tame your mane
  
In this article


If Hollywood is anything to go by then curly hair reflects a wild and unconventional personality. It’s no coincidence then that Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City is the only girl of the four with curly hair. Her trademark curly mane announces, ‘I am quirky,’ but her worldview is askew and her relationships are often disastrous.

Charlotte on the other hand, played by Kristin Davis, always has shampoo-commercial quality hair which is blow-dried to perfection. Her ideals of wanting a husband, house and matching children are akin to the perfection of her hair.

Is straight hair more desirable? Ask yourself who is sexier, curly Carrie or straight glossy Charlotte? Leading Trichologist Philip Kingsley believes there is a vital link between sexuality and hair. ‘We use it to draw attention to ourselves, to attract and entice, to flaunt and seduce.’

Richard Mannah, International Artistic Director at Toni and Guy believes curly hair is drier so hydration has to be restored to encourage lustre and that healthy, glossy look that straight hair so easily achieves.

‘Curls are powerful, fun and sexy', says Mannah, 'so don’t stress yourself about them too much. Keep in mind that well treated hair is what is most beautiful, be it straight, curly or wavy.’


Image:© WENN.com/SIPA


Beauty Editor
17/05/2010
Tags Hair care Hair Trends Haircuts
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017 This Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         