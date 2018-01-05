Curl power - how to tame your mane

If Hollywood is anything to go by then curly hair reflects a wild and unconventional personality. It’s no coincidence then that Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City is the only girl of the four with curly hair. Her trademark curly mane announces, ‘I am quirky,’ but her worldview is askew and her relationships are often disastrous.



Charlotte on the other hand, played by Kristin Davis, always has shampoo-commercial quality hair which is blow-dried to perfection. Her ideals of wanting a husband, house and matching children are akin to the perfection of her hair.



Is straight hair more desirable? Ask yourself who is sexier, curly Carrie or straight glossy Charlotte? Leading Trichologist Philip Kingsley believes there is a vital link between sexuality and hair. ‘We use it to draw attention to ourselves, to attract and entice, to flaunt and seduce.’



Richard Mannah, International Artistic Director at Toni and Guy believes curly hair is drier so hydration has to be restored to encourage lustre and that healthy, glossy look that straight hair so easily achieves.



‘Curls are powerful, fun and sexy', says Mannah, 'so don’t stress yourself about them too much. Keep in mind that well treated hair is what is most beautiful, be it straight, curly or wavy.’





