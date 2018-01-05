Curl power - how to tame your mane

>
On the Balmain, Giles and Prada Spring/Summer catwalks we saw that big, bouncy hair was back. Designers opted to abandon the usual in favour of a touch of 1980s super curl. ‘It’s all about classic, natural beauties,’ says top hairdresser Luke Hersheson. And here are some curly hair solutions to pull off the pouf-ect look:

The most challenging aspect of curly hair is detangling it. Invest in a good comb to slide through your curls without ripping or tugging. The perfect tool, designed by America’s Curl Queen, Ouidad, features rows of teeth to eliminate difficult knots and prevent curls from springing back and re-tangling. The Double Detangler is around £16.

Buy from Ouidad.com - they ship internationally but beware, as import costs may apply! Kent do a similar version called the Kent Curved Double Row Detangling Comb for just £4.25 at www.feelunique.com
Beauty Editor
17/05/2010
