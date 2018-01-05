Curl power - how to tame your mane

If your hair is naturally curly you need to consider the individuality of each head of curl. The twists and turns in curly hair can cause the cuticle to lift, exposing the internal structure of curls and leaving them rough and dry.



Bumble and Bumble’s soothing Curl Conscious shampoo (£16.50 for 8.5oz) and conditioner (£17.50) enhance curl formation to calm, nourish and define hair. Be sure to wash your curly hair less often because it takes longer for the oil from the scalp to get to the strands’ ends.



