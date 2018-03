Use a specialist curl spray or gel to re-activate and revive your ringlets or natural waves before a night out. Use Aveda’s Confixor Liquid Gel (£13) on damp hair and style by scrunching the curls into defined corkscrews or use a diffuser for softer, looser curls.



Curl Power - how to tame your mane

Words by Neha Gadhvi