Advice for curly hair

Is your hair impossible to untangle? Too thick? Too dry? Frizzy hair is often difficult to style, however with the right products and care, your hair will reveal all its beauty! The characteristics of frizzy hair

It’s naturally very curly and generally very dense, as well as flat. It lies flat on the skull rather then straight (this is to protect the scalp from the sun). Women of black, African and Caribbean origin will be familiar with these characteristics! Problems

With the climate in the tropics, the scalp is always moist, which helps hair to grow and stay healthy. But in countries with moderate climates like European countries, the lack of moisture causes tightening of the pores, resulting in a build up of sebum on the scalp. This suffocates and dehydrates the scalp while the rest of the hair becomes dry, frizzy and starts to grow in spirals. This leads to the need for constant styling, which in turn causes the hair to become fragile. Read the rest of the practical guide on looking after curly, frizzy hair