Fabulous Fringes: Try these edgy new hair styles
If you're looking for an easy way to add some edge to your look - cut in a fringe
. Trust
us, this season and the next are all about face framing fringes
.
They're the perfect restyle compromise - fringes
allow you to completely change your look without losing any length. You can play it safe with an aysmmetic face curtain or go wild with a full on block fringe
or graduated blunt cut.
Which ever fringe
you go for, you're sure to love your new look - and if you're not so keen - no biggie - it'll grow out in a jiffy.
We love that fringes
can make your eyes really pop, can shorten a lengthy face shape
and can help balance your features.
We've rounded up some of our fave fashion fringes
for your inspiration - but before you go for the chop, get your hairdresser's expert advice on which fringe
style will suit your face shape
best.
All images © Pixelformula