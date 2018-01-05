>
Hair Trends

Fabulous Fringes: Try these edgy new hair styles
If you're looking for an easy way to add some edge to your look - cut in a fringe. Trust us, this season and the next are all about face framing fringes.

They're the perfect restyle compromise - fringes allow you to completely change your look without losing any length. You can play it safe with an aysmmetic face curtain or go wild with a full on block fringe or graduated blunt cut.

Which ever fringe you go for, you're sure to love your new look - and if you're not so keen - no biggie - it'll grow out in a jiffy.

We love that fringes can make your eyes really pop, can shorten a lengthy face shape and can help balance your features.

We've rounded up some of our fave fashion fringes for your inspiration - but before you go for the chop, get your hairdresser's expert advice on which fringe style will suit your face shape best.

