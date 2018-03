Fabulous Fringes: Try these edgy new hair styles 

In this article























If you're looking for an easy way to add some edge to your look - cut in a fringe Trust us, this season and the next are all about face framing fringes They're the perfect restyle compromise - fringes allow you to completely change your look without losing any length. You can play it safe with an aysmmetic face curtain or go wild with a full on block fringe or graduated blunt cut.Which ever fringe you go for, you're sure to love your new look - and if you're not so keen - no biggie - it'll grow out in a jiffy.We love that fringes can make your eyes really pop, can shorten a lengthy face shape and can help balance your features.We've rounded up some of our fave fashion fringes for your inspiration - but before you go for the chop, get your hairdresser's expert advice on which fringe style will suit your face shape best. All images © Pixelformula